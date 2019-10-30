PTI expresses concern over non provision of treatment facilities hospitals

The provincial leader of Pakistan Tahreek Insaf Sindh, Imran Qureshi has expressed concern over no provision of ambulance to a woman for shifting dead body of her child to home in Tharparkar and said provincial government was usurping billions of rupees health budget while ordinary people had been denied of basic health facilities

In a statement, Imran Qureshi said billions of rupees had been released to public sector hospitals to provide medical facilities to poor people but government functionaries were utilizing these funds for their well being through corruption.

He alleged substandard medicines were being provided to the poor patients in government hospitals in Tharparkar while funds had been usurped by officers of health department through kickbacks.

The ambulances of government hospitals in Sindh specially in Tharparkar district were being used for personal use of doctors and their families instead of patients, Qureshi alleged and deplored that a woman was denied of ambulance facility for shifting dead body of her child to home was a proof of that maladministration of health authorities.

He said anti-rabies and other life saving vaccines were not being provided to the victims in government hospitals of Sindh.

Qureshi said, "it was matter of grave concern that isolation wards for dengue fever patients in civil hospital Hyderabad, Taluka hospital Qasimabad, Shah Bhittai hospital Latifabad, Pretabad and Kohisar hospitals had not been established".