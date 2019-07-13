UrduPoint.com
PTI Government Committed For Provision Of Uniform Quality Medical Support: Dr Zafar Mirza

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 09:03 PM

Special Assistant for National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Saturday said the federal government was absolutely committed to the vision of uniformity in provision of quality medical support and basic health care facilities across the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant for National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Saturday said the Federal government was absolutely committed to the vision of uniformity in provision of quality medical support and basic health care facilities across the country.

Talking to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, he said the federal government under its particular vision was also providing all needed support and assistance to the provincial government.

Discussing matters related to health challenges faced by the people of the province, Dr. Zafar Mirza reiterated that federal health authority was extending every support to the authorities in handling life threatening ailments as well as diseases affecting the life quality of children.

The two on the occasion discussed measures being adopted for eradication of infections posing severe danger to the people in general and kids in particular - with equal focus towards their prevention.

It was agreed upon on the occasion that there was need to adopt updated medical technology to combat emerging health challenges that may be consequent to world climate change.

The governor also drew attention of the special assistant towards urgency to enhance capacity building of the health care providers, including doctors and other medical staff serving in facilities right from basic health units, rural health centres, town health centres to major hospital and tertiary care facilities.

Responding to Sindh Governor's observation that there were insufficient healthcare facilities in Thar area and that federal government needed to come forward to help the people, the special assistant assured to do the needful.

He mentioned that measures were also being adopted in close coordination with philanthropists of the country to raise public awareness about prevention of diseases and simple, home based interventions to protect children against common health conditions.

