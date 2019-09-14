UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Making Efforts To Improve Hospitals Plight: Dr Yasmeen

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 09:50 PM

PTI govt making efforts to improve hospitals plight: Dr Yasmeen

Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid delivering a lecture to the faculty members of Lahore General Hospital, has said the PTI government was making efforts to improve the condition of public sector hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid delivering a lecture to the faculty members of Lahore General Hospital, has said the PTI government was making efforts to improve the condition of public sector hospitals.

Principal Prof. Al-Farid Zafar, MS General Hospital Dr.

Mahmood Salah-ud-Din and all faculty members were present on this occasion.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that MS would be transferred immediately on poor cleanliness situation in government hospitals.

She said that on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, steps were being taken to improve the condition of government hospitals.

The PTI government has made record increase in the salaries of doctors first time in the history of the country.

She said and added that MTI Act was being introduced to facilitate the patients not to harass anyone.

She said that professors and doctors would be held answerable for not facilitating the patients under MTI Act.

She said the government spends Rs 4.5 million annually on each bed in the government hospitals. She said that one line budget would be spent according to the need of hospital.

She further said that doctors should facilitate patients in the government hospitals.

The Provincial Health Minister took oath from the faculty members to work diligently.

Later, Principal Prof. Dr. Al-Farid Zafar apprised the Provincial Minister regarding the facilities being provided to patients in the General Hospital.

