PTI govt omits flaws in polio program: Nosheen Hamid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nosheen Hamid said the government had removed the flaws observed in the polio eradication program by strengthening the concerned departments to keep functioning during the transition of governments.

Talking to a private news channel she mentioned that the loopholes which affected the polio eradication program were occurred while the transfers of Deputy secretaries and transitions of governments, but the current government had taken the positive measures to correct the previous flaws.

She further stated the local administration should keep following the instructions smoothly under any government to save the innocent children from the crippling disease.