UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Provided 30,000 Jobs In Health Dept: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 07:33 PM

PTI govt provided 30,000 jobs in health dept: Minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that 30,000 jobs have been provided by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the Punjab Health Department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that 30,000 jobs have been provided by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the Punjab Health Department.

She was speaking at the Second International Paediatric Urology Conference, organised by the Association of Paediatric Surgeons of Pakistan at Children's Hospital Lahore, on Saturday.

She said that providing healthy environment to children was crucial for ensuring a healthy life, adding that the basic purpose of establishing five new mother and child hospitals was to ensure health of mother and child. She regretted that a large number of mothers and children lose their lives during gynae process every year.

The minister said that provision of hygienic and clean atmosphere and healthy life to children was a basic responsibility of the government. She said that male nurses had been appointed for the first time and international standard treatment facilities would be provided to patients by providing training to doctors on modern lines.

Dr Yasmin said that the government would ensure reduction in child diseases by setting up child health universities, adding that the government had selected far-flung areas for setting up mother and child hospitals.

Dean Children Hospital Prof Dr Masood Sadiq, Managing Director (MD) Children's Hospital Prof Dr M Saleem, Vice Chancellor Kind Edward MedicalUniversity Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Prof Dr Ghulam Mujtaba, Prof Dr Imran Mushtaq from London, Prof Dr Mumtaz Ahmed, Prof Dr Mahmood Shaukat, Dr Chawa, Dr Peter, faculty members, renowned medical experts and surgeons across the country attended the event.

Dean Children's Hospital Prof Masood Sadiq thanked Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid for attending the conference. The KEMU VC lauded the services of the minister for ensuring the health of mother and child.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Punjab London Male Event From Government Jobs Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Supreme Head of the Un ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Balloon Team to launch Expo Dubai Balloon Fest ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways initiates survey on KCR track

3 minutes ago

Hindu Kush Snow Sports Festival kicks off in Madak ..

3 minutes ago

French President Calls Russia-China Alliance Unsus ..

3 minutes ago

Names of athletics players for KP U21 Inter-Distri ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.