PTI Jaccababad leader distributes face masks, sanitizers among the poor

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Keeping in view the spread of COVID-19, sanitizers and face masks have been distributed amongst the economically disadvantaged people of Jacobabad at many public places by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raaz Khan Pathan and briefed the people concerning COVID-19, said a release here on Friday.

Talking to media persons, Khan said that he took the decision to distribute sanitizers and face masks amongst the deserving and economically disadvantaged people keeping in view the increasing prices of sanitizers and masks and shortage of same in Jacobabad and said that it was a golden opportunity to get the blessing of Almighty Allah to prayers of the poor people.