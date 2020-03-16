PTI social team initiates campaign against corona

Senior Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said on Monday that PTI social media team has initiated awareness campaign regarding recommendation and measures suggested by the World Health Organization (WHO)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Senior Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said on Monday that PTI social media team has initiated awareness campaign regarding recommendation and measures suggested by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Talking to a private news channel government had directed all the district hospitals to stay well equipped and alert to combat any untoward situation related to coronavirus.

The pandemic did not hit Pakistan at larger scale so far, so the country had learned the ways to deal with the virus through other countries' experiences , he said.

Replying to a question he said that world's best health experts had suggested the number of diagnostic kits Pakistan required at the moment as the country had less number of diagnosed patients of coronavirus.