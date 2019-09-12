Public awareness for eye donation can help alleviate blindness in country: Specialists

In order to raise awareness about eye related ailments and the need for the donation of eyes for cornea transplantation in country, eye specialists Wednesday stressed for public knowledge for 'eye donation' as it is best service to ailing humanity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :In order to raise awareness about eye related ailments and the need for the donation of eyes for cornea transplantation in country, eye specialists Wednesday stressed for public knowledge for 'eye donation' as it is best service to ailing humanity.

Talking to ptv news channel on Thursday, President Al Shifa Eye Trust Maj general (r) Rehmat Khan said in Pakistan, we have an estimated 200,000 people with corneal blindness that is curable through corneal transplantation made possible by eye donation.

It is estimated around 200,000 individuals suffer with diseases of cornea, he said , adding, the vision of such patients can be easily recovered through corneal transplant.

Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital is the biggest cornea transplanting center in Pakistan, where corneas are transplanted annually. After transplant, patients can get their vision back again.

Dr Rehmat Khan said the cornea is the clear surface at the front of the eye and is the main focusing element, adding, when the cornea becomes cloudy from disease, injury, infection or any other cause, vision will be drastically reduced.

He also announced that Alshifa will soon established a separate eye center under one roof facility for the citizens visiting our trust.

He said due to lack of awareness we mostly dependent on foreign donations.

Dr Wajid said cornea transplant is the surgical procedure which replaces a disc-shaped segment of an impaired cornea with a similarly shaped piece of a healthy donor cornea.

Corneal transplantation in infants born with cloudy cornea can make a big difference to their lives, he added.

He said prevention of eye diseases was important to avoid complicated surgeries, that otherwise required heavy financial resources.

People who are completely blind and cannot see light cannot benefit from any type of corneal transplantation in Alshifa trust with free of cost treatment.

He explained that for the most part, corneal donation comes from people who are dead. In very rare circumstances, a donor may be living. For example a patient who has an ocular tumor in the back of the eye may be able to donate the eye at the time the eye is removed.

If an eye is blind and it is removed, but is healthy in the front, that cornea might also be used. There are no instances of donation between people who are living in other circumstances.

Another special circumstance where a person may donate a cornea to themselves is where one eye can still see and one can't. That is very rare, he added.

He lauded Al-Shifa Eye Trust for the initiative of providing quality and affordable services and said corneal transplants would help alleviations of thousands of patients in the country suffering with blindness.

Chief of Medical Services Prof Dr Wajid Ali Khan Department of Ophthalmology at Shifa International Hospital provides comprehensive treatment solutions for patients seeking treatment for various eye diseases.

Our eye specialist provide treatment for hundreds of rare to common eye conditions with full range of eye care including routine eye exams to complex eye surgery. Our team of eye specialists and staff work closely to understand and address patient's eye care needs.

Consultant Dr Sumaira Altaf said, our specialized treatments include treatment for patients suffering from Glaucoma, Macular Degeneration, Cataract, Cornea Transplant, Retinal Diseases and nerves related to the eyes.

We also offer refractions, prescribe corrective lenses and offer refractive laser surgery, cosmetic eye-surgery and contact lens services, including sclera lenses.

He emphasized that people should not feel hesitate while visiting our trust it just for people services and we are here for the welfare of citizens with providing free of cost treatment to all deserving people.