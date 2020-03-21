Public dealing in Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHCC) offices barred

Public dealing of all kinds has been prohibited in the offices of Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHCC)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) : Public dealing of all kinds has been prohibited in the offices of Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHCC).

The step was taken as a preventive measure to save people from corona virus pandemic, a spokesman of the PHCC said on Saturday.

He said the hearing of cases had also been postponed, however, necessary staff and officers would remain present in their offices and continue their routine work.

PHCC field teams will also continue their work in the field in addition to ensuring correspondence with other staff and officers through mail. More information in this regard can be obtained through free helpline 0800-00742, spokesman added.