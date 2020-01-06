Public Health Engineering Department prepares comprehensive plan to control dengue

The Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) has prepared a comprehensive plan for prevention & control of Dengue disease in light of the decisions of the Secretaries Committee

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) has prepared a comprehensive plan for prevention & control of Dengue disease in light of the decisions of the Secretaries Committee.

According to a notification of the PHED KP issued on Monday, the departmental standing committee of PHED under the chair of its Additional Secretary had been formed, with Chief Engineer (South), Chief Engineer (North), Superintending Engineer (Ex-FATA as its members while Deputy Secretary (Admn), will be its Secretary.

The Terms of Reference (TORs) of the committee are to hold regular monthly meetings and emergency meeting as and when required to review the situation and to take decisions pertaining to all field formations related to dengue.

The committee would examine the reports received from field offices and other departments of the government and coordinate with Health and other Departments.

Similarly, Divisional Level Committee at Divisional level/PHE circle level have also been notified.

which will be headed by Superintending Engineer. The XEN concerned District will be member and ASO of headquarter will be Secretary of the Divisional Level committee. The TORs of the divisional committees are same as of the departmental standing committee.

The committee shall ensure their coordination with concerned Divisional and District Authorities and will participate in the activities prepared by the respective District and Tehsil Administration and the Additional Secretary, PHED will ensure over all supervision.Likewise District level Committee at District level has also been nonfitted. Executive Engineer will be Chairman, Sub Divisional Officers will be member and Head Clerk will be Secretary.

The TORs of this committee are, to ensure repair of all leakages in all Water Supply Schemes, Ensure clean and disinfection of Tanks/reservoirs/ treatment plants/community tanks, Ensure that all tanks are covered, Ensure repair and cover of all valves and valve Chambers, Overall cleaning of environment and No ponding of water due to leakages.