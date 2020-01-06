UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Health Engineering Department Prepares Comprehensive Plan To Control Dengue

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 09:30 PM

Public Health Engineering Department prepares comprehensive plan to control dengue

The Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) has prepared a comprehensive plan for prevention & control of Dengue disease in light of the decisions of the Secretaries Committee

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) has prepared a comprehensive plan for prevention & control of Dengue disease in light of the decisions of the Secretaries Committee.

According to a notification of the PHED KP issued on Monday, the departmental standing committee of PHED under the chair of its Additional Secretary had been formed, with Chief Engineer (South), Chief Engineer (North), Superintending Engineer (Ex-FATA as its members while Deputy Secretary (Admn), will be its Secretary.

The Terms of Reference (TORs) of the committee are to hold regular monthly meetings and emergency meeting as and when required to review the situation and to take decisions pertaining to all field formations related to dengue.

The committee would examine the reports received from field offices and other departments of the government and coordinate with Health and other Departments.

Similarly, Divisional Level Committee at Divisional level/PHE circle level have also been notified.

which will be headed by Superintending Engineer. The XEN concerned District will be member and ASO of headquarter will be Secretary of the Divisional Level committee. The TORs of the divisional committees are same as of the departmental standing committee.

The committee shall ensure their coordination with concerned Divisional and District Authorities and will participate in the activities prepared by the respective District and Tehsil Administration and the Additional Secretary, PHED will ensure over all supervision.Likewise District level Committee at District level has also been nonfitted. Executive Engineer will be Chairman, Sub Divisional Officers will be member and Head Clerk will be Secretary.

The TORs of this committee are, to ensure repair of all leakages in all Water Supply Schemes, Ensure clean and disinfection of Tanks/reservoirs/ treatment plants/community tanks, Ensure that all tanks are covered, Ensure repair and cover of all valves and valve Chambers, Overall cleaning of environment and No ponding of water due to leakages.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Water Same Circle All From Government

Recent Stories

Christian community an essential part of our socia ..

19 minutes ago

Riyadh hosts Red Sea, Gulf of Aden states council ..

32 minutes ago

UAE welcomes establishment of Council of Arab and ..

47 minutes ago

Preparations underway for 16th Edition of Steel Fa ..

1 hour ago

Previous and current rulers are Sapling of same po ..

2 minutes ago

Wall Street Slides Further on Monday on US-Iran Sa ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.