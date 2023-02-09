Public-private partnership in healthcare a must to improve indicators: Experts

Health experts at a seminar on Thursday stressed the need for strengthening public-private partnership in healthcare to improve health indicators in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Health experts at a seminar on Thursday stressed the need for strengthening public-private partnership in healthcare to improve health indicators in the country.

Addressing a seminar titled 'Role of Public-Private Partnership in Health Care in Pakistan' was organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), they called�for creating awareness about the health facilities available in the form of universal health�coverage so that a maximum number of people can benefit from it. � Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination said that various public sector hospitals were running successfully and providing high-quality services to people and private sector healthcare should not be allowed to grow at the expense of the public system.

Dr Soomro said that social security initiatives�must be executed and continued irrespective of changes in political regimes.

She urged legislators to monitor the quality of public services in their Constituencies and then try to address these issues at the policy level. She also suggested increasing awareness to fight stereotypes and misinformation to address the trust deficit in public healthcare.

Prof. Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Senator and Pediatrician by profession, said that universal health�coverage should be ensured but cost should be revised considering the income level of the�patients to make the initiative financially sustainable.

She said that in a public-private�partnership, third-party monitoring and evaluation should be introduced to prevent corruption,�exploitation, and mismanagement. She emphasized improving Primary healthcare infrastructure�to improve health indicators.

Dr Quaid Saeed, Chief Executive of Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority, said that service quality in public healthcare was below average, which deters patients from preferring public healthcare.

He highlighted that the poor quality of care also increases patients' burden on tertiary hospitals as patients avoid going to primary and secondary healthcare facilities.

He stressed the need for addressing the patient's trust deficit by improving services in primary and secondary public healthcare, enforcing strict regulations and curtailing quackery.

He added that the government alone cannot address all issues by itself and must explore public-private partnerships. He asked to streamline service delivery by implementing policies and engaging the private sector in the delivery and monitoring. � Dr Tabinda Zaman, Public Health Specialist stressed on improving standards of public�healthcare in accordance with the WHO guidelines and improving accessibility and coverage of�services.

She emphasized that only an effective public-private partnership can be ensured by forming a coalition of stakeholders and building a strong legal foundation for the partnership.� "Instead of making new innovative models, we should rather focus on making the existing models more efficient," she said, adding that by increasing coverage of the healthcare system alone, national health indicators will undergo a significant improvement.

Dr Arif Azad, a Public Policy Expert and UNDP consultant, stressing the need for a perspective�change, said ensuring the provision of facilities is necessary rather than focusing on�delivering it solely through public institutions.

He said that public-private partnership has�demonstrated positive results in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, however, he raised the concern that this�model will strengthen the private sector at the expense of the public sector, which is not�sustainable in the long term.

He stressed on strengthening primary healthcare and adopting the bottom-up approach to improving public healthcare. He emphasized on vigilant monitoring to ensure compliance with government regulations in private healthcare to prevent the exploitation of patients. � Dr Razia Safdar, SDPI Advisor on Health, pointed out that the public health system in Pakistan is�confronted with an inadequate number of health professionals and does not meet the WHO�guidelines.

She informed the participants that the internationally recommended doctor-nurse�ratio is 4:1 while in Pakistan it is 1:3. She said that the private sector dominates�pharmaceuticals, testing services, teaching, and OPD.