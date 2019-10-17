Punjab AIDS Control Programme all set to start treatment of patients for prisoners

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab AIDS Control Programme (PACP) is all set to start treatment for jail inmates as screening for the current phase has just got completed.

On directives of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, a special jail screening drive related to HIV/AIDS and Hep B and C was initiated which is under way in jails throughout Punjab.

Besides HIV/AIDS, jail inmates are also being vaccinated for Hepatitis B and given treatment for the diseases.

Out of 39 jails in Punjab, so far screening process has been completed in 32 jails throughout in which 32,975 prisoners and 3297 jail staff had been screened. As many as 29,050 Hepatitis B negative prisoners and staff were also vaccinated.

The screening process is currently under way in seven remaining jails, which would be completed soon.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Capt (r) Muhammad Usman directed the PACP to lay special emphasis on provision of the best health facilities to jail inmates with a message `all citizens are important'. He has issued special instructions to the Punjab AIDS Control Programme, Hepatitis Control Programme and TB Control Programme to ensure the best healthcare facilities for jail population.

Program Director PACP Dr Munir Ahmed Malik said that the jail screening process was very systematic and free treatment was provided to patients. He said that after completion of basic screening process, further screening of newly added inmates/patients would be carried out by the jail authorities, however, all patients testing positive for HIV/AIDS would be provided free treatment by the Punjab AIDS Control Program.