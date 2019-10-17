UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab AIDS Control Programme All Set To Start Treatment Of Patients For Prisoners

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 10:27 PM

Punjab AIDS Control Programme all set to start treatment of patients for prisoners

The Punjab AIDS Control Programme (PACP) is all set to start treatment for jail inmates as screening for the current phase has just got completed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab AIDS Control Programme (PACP) is all set to start treatment for jail inmates as screening for the current phase has just got completed.

On directives of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, a special jail screening drive related to HIV/AIDS and Hep B and C was initiated which is under way in jails throughout Punjab.

Besides HIV/AIDS, jail inmates are also being vaccinated for Hepatitis B and given treatment for the diseases.

Out of 39 jails in Punjab, so far screening process has been completed in 32 jails throughout in which 32,975 prisoners and 3297 jail staff had been screened. As many as 29,050 Hepatitis B negative prisoners and staff were also vaccinated.

The screening process is currently under way in seven remaining jails, which would be completed soon.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Capt (r) Muhammad Usman directed the PACP to lay special emphasis on provision of the best health facilities to jail inmates with a message `all citizens are important'. He has issued special instructions to the Punjab AIDS Control Programme, Hepatitis Control Programme and TB Control Programme to ensure the best healthcare facilities for jail population.

Program Director PACP Dr Munir Ahmed Malik said that the jail screening process was very systematic and free treatment was provided to patients. He said that after completion of basic screening process, further screening of newly added inmates/patients would be carried out by the jail authorities, however, all patients testing positive for HIV/AIDS would be provided free treatment by the Punjab AIDS Control Program.

Related Topics

Chief Minister AIDS Punjab Jail All Best Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE supporting Committee on World Food Security&#0 ..

31 minutes ago

IMF Managing Director Georgieva Welcomes EU-UK Bre ..

3 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan dist edu committee ..

3 minutes ago

Security plan finalised for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam ..

3 minutes ago

FAO celebrates "World Food Day" in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago

Ehsas Pogramme to make better standard of people ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.