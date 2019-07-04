UrduPoint.com
Punjab Announces Health Sector Strategy

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 09:19 PM

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has announced 10-year Punjab Health Sector Strategy and expressed the government's firm resolve to provide international standard medical facilities to the masses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has announced 10-year Punjab Health Sector Strategy and expressed the government's firm resolve to provide international standard medical facilities to the masses.

A ceremony was held in this regard at a local hotel on Thursday. Federal Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Provincial Minister Hashim Dogar, Advisor to Health Hanif Khan Patafi, Secretaries Momin Agha and Zahid Akhtar Zaman, representatives of the WHO, the UNICEF and international development agencies as well as officers of the health department were also present.

Dr Yasmin Rashid while addressing the ceremony said that the objective of the strategy was to ensure provision of international standard healthcare facilities to the patients in the public sector hospitals. She said that targets in health governance and accountability, public-private partnership, human resources, measures taken for safeguarding the mother and child, family planning, patients safety and availability of medicines in government hospitals was to be achieved through this strategy.

The minister lauded the services of both secretaries of health for discharging their duties honestly. She said the health sector was on the top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"We are trying to rectifying wrong measures of the former corrupt government", she said and added the PTI government wanted to provide relief to people by introducing revolutionary measures in a real sense in the health sector.

She termed Sehat Insaf Card as a game changer in health sector and added that the best healthcare facilities were the right of every citizen and the responsibility of the government.

Federal Minister Dr Zafar Mirza congratulated Dr Yasmin Rashid for announcing 10 year Punjab Health Sector Strategy.

He said that scope of Sehat Sahulat Programme was being extended to every nook and corner of the country according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Sehat Insaf Cards are being distributed among special people as well.

Provincial Minister Hashim Dogar said that appointing Dr Yasmin Rashid as health minister was the best decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Programme Director PSPU Dr Shugufta briefed the participants about the basic purpose of the strategy.

Provincial Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Momin Agha and Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Zahid Akhtar Zaman briefed about the initiatives taken for the betterment of health sector in future and reforms introduced for this purpose.

