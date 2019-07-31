Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurates mobile health unit

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday inaugurated a mobile health unit donated by a London-based college here at Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday inaugurated a mobile health unit donated by a London-based college here at Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS).

A briefing of SIMS academic council was also held to brief about the steps taken for improving medical facilities in Services Hospital.

The chief minister, on the occasion, announced to upgrade the hospital emergency, adding that it would be made a state-of-the-art facility and the Punjab government would provide necessary resources in this regard. He also directed to overcome the shortage of hospital's human resource.

"I had earlier visited the hospital emergency twice in the night and some complaints were raised with regard to medical facilities while my late father also was admitted here and I know difficulties of patients in the emergency" he added.

The CM said that hospitals' emergencies would be improved on priority basis and funds had been allocated in the budget.

He said that hospitals would be transformed as healing centres as the journey of change had been started. He took notice of overcharging in name of car parking from attendants and made it clear that overcharging will not be tolerated. He also met with young doctors who thanked the chief minister for an increase in their pay and allowances.

He issued directions to the health minister for early solution of hostel problem of doctors. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chairman P&D, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and others were also present.