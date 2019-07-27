UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Stresses For Collective Efforts To Eradicate Hepatitis

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 09:21 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that all segments of society should play their collective role for creating awareness about hepatitis-free Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that all segments of society should play their collective role for creating awareness about hepatitis-free Punjab.

In his message on Hepatitis Awareness Day, the Chief Minister said that protection from hepatitis was possible through vaccination and preventive measures.

He said the Aab Pak Authority was being established to prevent from hepatitis.

The CM said public hospitals were also playing their role in the control of hepatitis. Hepatitis filter clinics and PKLI were also playing their role in detection and treatment of this disease, he added.

He said that the Punjab government was providing best treatment facilities to the hepatitis patients.

