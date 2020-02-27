UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab First Polio Case Of 2020 Surfaced In DG Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 02:19 PM

Punjab first polio case of 2020 surfaced in DG Khan

A new polio case of Punjab this year has been reported from Dera Ghazi Khan on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :A new polio case of Punjab this year has been reported from Dera Ghazi Khan on Thursday.

An official source of health department said an eight month baby, son of Lal Khan belonged to tehsil Taunsa of Dera Ghazi Khan, was affected due to crippling disease.

A five day special drive of anti polio vaccination will be conducted in the district from March 16.

Father of the baby is a laborer, the source said and added that vaccination history of the minor was being traced.

As many as 12 cases were reported in 2019 from Punjab, he maintained.

Related Topics

Polio Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan March 2019 From

Recent Stories

Flight operation between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia co ..

3 minutes ago

Fake currency: two caught in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Drug pusher arrested, 3kg charas seized in Faisala ..

1 minute ago

Estonia reports first coronavirus case

1 minute ago

Karachi-based coronavirus patient stable: Health o ..

1 minute ago

Murderous violence in Delhi while Modi dined

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.