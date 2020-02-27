Punjab first polio case of 2020 surfaced in DG Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :A new polio case of Punjab this year has been reported from Dera Ghazi Khan on Thursday.

An official source of health department said an eight month baby, son of Lal Khan belonged to tehsil Taunsa of Dera Ghazi Khan, was affected due to crippling disease.

A five day special drive of anti polio vaccination will be conducted in the district from March 16.

Father of the baby is a laborer, the source said and added that vaccination history of the minor was being traced.

As many as 12 cases were reported in 2019 from Punjab, he maintained.