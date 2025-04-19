Open Menu

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman Elected As PHC BoC Chairperson

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2025 | 03:25 PM

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

Newly-elected chairperson expresses gratitude to Commissioners for their trust

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2025) The Punjab Healthcare Commission's board of Commissioners has elected former chief secretary Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan as its Chairperson.

This was decided at the first meeting of the newly-constituted BoC held at the PHC office here on Saturday, which was attended by Justice (retd) Syed Iftikhar Hussain Shah, Parveen Agha, Prof Dr Mehmood Shoukat, Dr Nauman Tarif and Salman Ghani.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz gave an overview of the Commission’s working.

The BoC appreciated former Commissioners, CEO and the PHC team for their performance.

During his illustrious career as a civil servant, Azam Suleman served on important positions, including Interior Secretary of Pakistan, Chief Secretary of Punjab, and the Punjab Ombudsman. The newly-elected chairperson expressed gratitude to the Commissioners for their trust. He expressed optimism that the Board would further enhance the PHC’s performance through strategic initiatives. He emphasised that the PHC’s progress would be driven by well-crafted strategies and sustained efforts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Progress

Recent Stories

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

3 minutes ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

9 minutes ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

17 minutes ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

27 minutes ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

32 minutes ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

36 minutes ago
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

44 minutes ago
 US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

54 minutes ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husba ..

Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid

17 hours ago

More Stories From Health