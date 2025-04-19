Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

(@Abdulla99267510)

Newly-elected chairperson expresses gratitude to Commissioners for their trust

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2025) The Punjab Healthcare Commission's board of Commissioners has elected former chief secretary Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan as its Chairperson.

This was decided at the first meeting of the newly-constituted BoC held at the PHC office here on Saturday, which was attended by Justice (retd) Syed Iftikhar Hussain Shah, Parveen Agha, Prof Dr Mehmood Shoukat, Dr Nauman Tarif and Salman Ghani.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz gave an overview of the Commission’s working.

The BoC appreciated former Commissioners, CEO and the PHC team for their performance.

During his illustrious career as a civil servant, Azam Suleman served on important positions, including Interior Secretary of Pakistan, Chief Secretary of Punjab, and the Punjab Ombudsman. The newly-elected chairperson expressed gratitude to the Commissioners for their trust. He expressed optimism that the Board would further enhance the PHC’s performance through strategic initiatives. He emphasised that the PHC’s progress would be driven by well-crafted strategies and sustained efforts.