Punjab govt announces 48 new posts for PINS: Prof Khalid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Institutions are not made by the buildings, but collective efforts and teamwork play role in this regard, said head of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) Prof Dr Khalid Mahmud here on Saturday.

Speaking at a reception hosted in honour of new principal of Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar, he said the administration of LGH and PINS would leave no stone unturned to extend full cooperation and best medical care to the patients.

Prof Khalid said the Punjab government had announced 48 new posts for the PINS. He said that although PINS had been declared an independent institution by the provincial government, yet along with Lahore General Hospital (LGH), it would be working as sister organisation and both institutions could not move forward without collaboration.

Principal PGMI/LGH Prof Dr Sardar Alfareed Zafar said on the occasion that it was collective responsibility to fully implement the health policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences and Lahore General Hospital should remain on one platform for fulfilling the common objective and try their level best to provide excellent medical cover to the ailing humanity.

Prof Khalid said that the provincial government had also started separate account of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences while 48 new posts including MS, DF and nursing superintendent had also been announced for that institution, which would enhance the capacity and capability of PINS.

Medical Superintendent of Lahore General Hospital Dr Mahmud Salahuddin also spoke and promised the best possible working relationship with both the heads of PINS and LGH.