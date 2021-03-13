Punjab govt announces revised time-table for business activities due to 3rd wave of COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has announced new timetable for business activities in the province in wake of increasing cases of coronavirus.

According to a notification issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab on Saturday, now all business activities would shutdown at 6 p.m. while Saturdays and Sundays would be strictly off days for businesses across the province. The notification will remain effective immediately till March 29.

However, all medical services, pharmacies, medical stores, laboratories, collection centres are allowed to remain open round the clock for seven days of the week.

Moreover, grocery stores, general stores, flour grinding mills (Aata chakiyan), vegetable and fruit shops, tandoors, patrol pumps, tyre shops, filling plants and stations, workshops, spare parts shops and agriculture machinery shops will be exempted from the time restriction.

All private and government offices will be allowed to work with 50 per cent staff only.

All indoor/outdoor marriage halls, community centres and marquees in seven big cities of the province including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan and Gujrat will be completely closed till March 29 while dine-in in the restaurants of these 7 cities will not be allowed, however, only take away will be allowed.

In these seven cities, only 50 people will be allowed to gather for any social or religious meeting, whereas more than 300 people will not be allowed to gather for any activity other than the mentioned seven big cities of the province.

All dargahs, shrines and cinema halls will remain completely closed. All amusement places and parks will be shut down for public at 6:00 p.m.

District administrations of all districts will remain in touch with the police for implementation of the above restrictions.

P&SHD Secretary Capt (retd) M Usman Younis has urged the masses to cooperate with the governmentby following coronavirus related SOPs.