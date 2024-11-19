Open Menu

Punjab Govt Approves CM Dialysis Program Card

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 19, 2024 | 02:49 PM

Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

Punjab chief minister enhances funds for dialysis patients up to Rs100,000

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2024) Punjab government on Tuesday approved Chief Minister Dialysis Program Card.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz enhanced funds for dialysis patients up to one lac rupees.

She directed to ensure continuation of the dialysis process of every kidney patient in any case. She said that stopping the dialysis process due to funds shortage is unacceptable.

Chief Minister directed Punjab Healthcare Commission to ensure implementation on standard operating procedures set for dialysis centers.

Related Topics

Lahore Shortage Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab

Recent Stories

US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

1 hour ago
 Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola ..

Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coa ..

Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach

2 hours ago
 Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students ..

Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gai ..

PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain

3 hours ago
 Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi ..

Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

6 hours ago
 PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of ..

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan

15 hours ago
 King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convoca ..

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

15 hours ago
 Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institut ..

Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation

15 hours ago
 Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war

Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war

15 hours ago

More Stories From Health