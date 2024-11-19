Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

(@Abdulla99267510)

Punjab chief minister enhances funds for dialysis patients up to Rs100,000

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2024) Punjab government on Tuesday approved Chief Minister Dialysis Program Card.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz enhanced funds for dialysis patients up to one lac rupees.

She directed to ensure continuation of the dialysis process of every kidney patient in any case. She said that stopping the dialysis process due to funds shortage is unacceptable.

Chief Minister directed Punjab Healthcare Commission to ensure implementation on standard operating procedures set for dialysis centers.