Punjab govt arranges 10,000 beds to deal with corona emergency: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr.Yasmin Rashid said on Saturday the Healtlh department had arranged 10,000 beds in different hospitals across the province to deal with any emergency regarding coronavirus.

Talking to media persons, she said that only two patients of coronavirus were in critical condition in the province.

She said that 18,269 tests for coronavirus had been conducted in which ninety percent were quite cleared from coronavirus while few were suffering common cold and cough.

She said that Mayo Hospital, PKLI and 1000-bed at Expo center had been fixed for treating the coronavirus patients while in some more hospitals, arrangements were being made to treat the coronavirus patients.

She said that overall situation regarding the supply of equipments and treatment facilities of coronavirus was under control in the province.