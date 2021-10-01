Punjab govt intensifies efforts to eradicate dengue larvae

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2021) Punjab government on Friday directed the health officials to intensify their efforts to eradicate dengue larvae and their breeding.

In a statement, Punjab Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Imran Sikandar Baloch said during the last 24 hours, 181 dengue patients were reported from across the province.

He said so far this year, 1840 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported.

Imran Sikandar Baloch urged the people to take precautionary measures against dengue.

He urged the public to cooperate with the government efforts and should not put garbage on the open spaces. He said monsoon season had approached and water should not be accumulated in the streets and anywhere in the populated area.

Dengue virus is life threatening and care is must, he warned.