UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Introduces Telemedicine Portal To Facilitate Routine Patients Of Flu, Fever, Cough

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 02:54 PM

Punjab govt introduces Telemedicine portal to facilitate routine patients of flu, fever, cough

Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik said on Saturday that Punjab government introduced Telemedicine Portal to facilitate ordinary patients of flu, cough and fever

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik said on Saturday that Punjab government introduced Telemedicine Portal to facilitate ordinary patients of flu, cough and fever.

Telemedicine, is a remote diagnosis and treatment of patients by means of telecommunications technology, the Minister observed.

Consultants of flu, fever and cough are available on the portal round the clock. The citizens, instead of visiting hospitals, they should contact on portal and sought prescription.

He said this while holding press conference on measures against coronavirus and arrangements at country's biggest quarantine, established in Multan.

Dr Akhtar Malik advised citizens to drink water regularly as it remove virus as early as possible. In case, virus went into stomach during drinking of water, it would die as acidity in stomach would kill viruses. The coronavirus is dangerous when it find its way to lungs, he stated.

About quarantine facility, he informed that Chief Minister Punjab deputed him to review measures against corona threat in district Multan. Dr Akhtar Malik informed that five ventilators along with oxygen cylinders were given at a health facility near quarantine.

In order to meet shortage of medical staffer, the government decided to recruit medical staff through walk-in-interview.

Beside this, the Punjab government is also offering special incentive for the those, who are performing their duties at quarantine centres. He lauded efforts of district administration for making superb arrangements.

Dr Akhtar Malik stated that solid waste management was disposing waste material of quarantine through incinerators.

Similarly, sewerage water from quarantine was also treated properly.

Chief Minister Punjab also constituted a special fund to dealt with coronavirus issues. The government is also considering to sent zaireen to their respective districts wherein quarantine facility was available, stated Minister.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak also lauded response of community especially philanthropists, chemist association, ulema, peace committee and others for extending every possible facility in making quality arrangements for zaireen.

Related Topics

Multan Shortage Technology Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Water From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

22 seconds ago

Russian Anti-Doping Agency's Head Hopes 2020 Olymp ..

23 seconds ago

North Macedonia's Leader Signs Final NATO Accessio ..

25 seconds ago

SSP imposes ban on 4 people traveling in a vehicle ..

28 seconds ago

Public entry prohibited in police offices in Faisa ..

18 minutes ago

IBA VC urges students to create awareness to curt ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.