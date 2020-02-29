UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Releases Rs 226 Mln To Deal With Coronavirus: Rovincial Minister For Information And Colonies, Faiz Ul Hassan Chohan

Sat 29th February 2020

Punjab govt releases Rs 226 mln to deal with Coronavirus: rovincial Minister for Information and Colonies, Faiz Ul Hassan Chohan

Provincial Minister for Information and Colonies, Faiz Ul Hassan Chohan here on Saturday said that Punjab government had released Rs 226 million on emergency basis for establishment of special High-dependency Units (HDU) to deal with the threat of Coronavirus

Provincial Minister for Information and Colonies, Faiz Ul Hassan Chohan here on Saturday said that Punjab government had released Rs 226 million on emergency basis for establishment of special High-dependency Units (HDU) to deal with the threat of Coronavirus.

Talking to media persons while visiting HDU established in Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), he said that all possible steps were being taken to deal with the Coronavirus as the government was ready to tackle with any emergency situation.

He pointed out that 35 suspected patients were admitted in the HDUs across the province but situation was satisfactory so far as no positive case of was reported.

He said that special screening unit with medical technicians had been provided at all airports and internal point across the province where each incoming suspected was being checked properly by doctors and qualified medical technicians for diagnosis and screening of Coronavirus.

"On the special directives of Punjab chief minister, Central Monitoring Unit and cabinet committee has been constituted to review Coronavirus situation. This committee is comprised of all stakeholders to daily review steps after monitoring the situation as we are trying not to let any kind of emergency arise," he said.

He said that pamphlets and information material had also been distributed in the schools, colleges, open place and hospitals to create awareness and mobilize the people about the precautionary measures.

He also advised the public to be cautious and responsible and urged them to adopt all the measures suggested by the health ministry, adding that that 97.5% of people diagnosed with the disease had successfully recovered.

He said unjustified increase in the price of protective masks would not be allowed and urged the administration to ensure its availability in ample quantity.

