UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Releases Rs 300 Mln For Trauma Centre In THQ Pattoki

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 03:07 PM

Punjab govt releases Rs 300 mln for trauma centre in THQ Pattoki

The Punjab government has released a grant of Rs 300 million for the construction of Trauma Centre and development of other departments in THQ hospital Pattoki

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has released a grant of Rs 300 million for the construction of Trauma Centre and development of other departments in THQ hospital Pattoki.

This was stated by MPA Pir Mukhtar Ahmed while talking to the media here on Saturday.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar released the grant after his meeting with him.

He said that a notification of regular grant of Rs 300 million had also been issued in this regard.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Pattoki Mukhtar Ahmed Media Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi accepts Shaheen Afridi's proposal fo ..

6 minutes ago

10,000 hoarded wheat bags seized

2 minutes ago

World Athletics Approves 23 More Russian Athletes ..

2 minutes ago

Seven injure as clash erupts between two clans

3 minutes ago

One arrested for smuggling ammunition: Police

4 minutes ago

19 business centre sealed, 33 citizens sans mask u ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.