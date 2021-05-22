Punjab govt releases Rs 300 mln for trauma centre in THQ Pattoki

The Punjab government has released a grant of Rs 300 million for the construction of Trauma Centre and development of other departments in THQ hospital Pattoki

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has released a grant of Rs 300 million for the construction of Trauma Centre and development of other departments in THQ hospital Pattoki.

This was stated by MPA Pir Mukhtar Ahmed while talking to the media here on Saturday.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar released the grant after his meeting with him.

He said that a notification of regular grant of Rs 300 million had also been issued in this regard.