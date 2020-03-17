Punjab govt takes effective measures against corona: Musarrat Jamshed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema on Tuesday said Punjab government had managed the situation to control the pandemic effectively, opponents should not play politics over it.

Talking to a private news channel she mentioned it was the prime duty of political parties to educate people to act upon the recommendations and safety measures instructed by the World Health Organization (WHO), she added.

All the district hospitals were provided the required kits and established the isolation wards and quarantines across the province to facilitate the patients and the staff, she remarked.

Political groups propagating against the government over non issuance of such precautions as not providing extra equipments though the sufficient materials had been provided, she commented.