Punjab govt takes historic steps in health sector: Khawaja Salman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, historic and fundamental steps are being taken to revolutionize the province's health sector.

He expressed these views while chairing the 93rd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC) on Thursday.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted the significance of three key health programs introduced by the Punjab government: the Chief Minister’s Dialysis Program, the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant Program, and the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program. He stated that the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company has been designated as the executing agency for these flagship initiatives to ensure their effective implementation.

Khawaja Salman Rafique assured that the entire system governing these programs has been designed with complete transparency. He emphasized that the Punjab government launched these initiatives to provide free-of-cost treatment to patients who cannot afford expensive medical procedures. “Every plan has been introduced with the sole aim of healing the wounds of suffering humanity,” he added.

During the meeting, multiple agenda points of PHIMC were discussed. The board approved the minutes of its 92nd meeting and conducted a detailed review of the three major health initiatives. Additionally, an IT contract with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Chief Minister’s Children's Heart Surgery Program was approved. The board also sanctioned revisions to PHIMC’s procurement manual.

A major decision taken in the meeting was the approval to hire consultancy services for the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research in Lahore. The information system developed by PITB was also reviewed.

Secretary of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department, Azmat Mahmood, participated in the meeting via video link. Other key attendees included CEO PHIMC Dr. Ali Razaq, CEO Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr. Saqib Aziz, Dr. Zahid Pervez, Dr. Shujaat Ali, Parveen Agha, Deputy Secretary Finance Department Bilal, and others. Additionally, Dr. Adnan Khan, Member Health P&D Shafaat Ali, Director PITB Nousheen Fayyaz, and several other officials joined the meeting virtually.