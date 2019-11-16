UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt To Appoint Anesthetists To All DHQ Hospitals: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 07:12 PM

Punjab govt to appoint anesthetists to all DHQ hospitals: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Saturday ordered for distribution of medical equipment among all DHQ and THQ hospitals within a week.

She said that recently appointed anesthetists would be deputed at all DHQ hospitals to overcome their shortage.

Special Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Ajmal Bhatti will present a detailed report after a week regarding distribution of medical equipment.

The minister was presiding over a special meeting to review performance of the Project Management Unit (PMU).

Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, Technical Advisor Dr Akhtar Rasheed, Prof Javed Chaudhry, Accountability Advisor Dr Naeem Majeed, Mian Zahid and others were also present.

Ajmal Bhatti gave briefing to the minister regarding overall performance of the PMU.

Dr Yasmin Rashid directed that Project Manager Ajmal Bhatti should personally visit DHQ and THQ hospitals and submit a report about progress on development projects. She said that functioning of ventilators in all DHQ hospitals should be ensured and said that recently recruited anesthetists were being posted at DHQ hospitals.

