UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt To Provide Rs 400 Billion For National Health Card Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2021 | 04:13 PM

Punjab govt to provide Rs 400 billion for National Health Card Programme

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Punjab government will provide Rs 400 billion for National Health Card Programme and fulfil its promise of providing free medical facilities to people of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Punjab government will provide Rs 400 billion for National Health Card Programme and fulfil its promise of providing free medical facilities to people of the province.

He said this while addressing the launching ceremony of "Naya Pakistan National Health Card" at Governor's House on Friday.

He said that universal health care programme had been started from Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions.

Usman Buzdar said, "Now no one will have to go to London and America for medical treatment." He said that by coming March 'Naya Pakistan National Health Card' would be launched across the province.

CM said there was no example of universal health care programme even in some developed countries adding that welfare of people of the country was in Pakistan's constitution and among the priorities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He further said that incumbent government would complete different health initiatives along with 'Naya Pakistan National Health Card.

' Projects related to the construction of 23 hospitals in Punjab would be completed, he added.

Buzdar said that 158 hospitals and medical centres in the province had been upgraded adding that 91 projects of health would be completed under district development package.

He said that from 2013-18, Punjab health budget was Rs 169 billion and currently it was Rs 389 billion.

Chief minister said that hefty amount would be spent on provision of free medicine and almost 35,000 jobs had been provided in the health sector. Promise of 100,000 jobs would also be fulfiled, he maintained.

Usman Buzdar congratulated Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal and the health team on the launch of 'Naya Pakistan National Health Card.'It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Usman Buzdar distributed health cards among people from different walks of life which includes a Primary school teacher Muhammad Abbass, journalist Muddassar Butt, government officer Sadaf Zafar and�doctor Ayesha Butt.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Governor Government Of Punjab Punjab Naya Pakistan Budget London Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan March From Government Billion Jobs Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Two terrorists killed in Tank IBO

Two terrorists killed in Tank IBO

10 minutes ago
 296 conferred degrees at NUST S3H convocation

296 conferred degrees at NUST S3H convocation

20 minutes ago
 Procurement of Covid - 19 Vaccine By NDMA

Procurement of Covid - 19 Vaccine By NDMA

29 minutes ago
 ANF seizes 1070.400 kg drugs, 576 liters Acetic An ..

ANF seizes 1070.400 kg drugs, 576 liters Acetic Anhydride

1 second ago
 Man held for selling fireworks

Man held for selling fireworks

3 seconds ago
 Xi Sends New Year Message to Putin, Calls for Prom ..

Xi Sends New Year Message to Putin, Calls for Promoting Cooperation - Beijing

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.