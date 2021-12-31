Punjab govt to provide Rs 400 billion for National Health Card Programme

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Punjab government will provide Rs 400 billion for National Health Card Programme and fulfil its promise of providing free medical facilities to people of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Punjab government will provide Rs 400 billion for National Health Card Programme and fulfil its promise of providing free medical facilities to people of the province.

He said this while addressing the launching ceremony of "Naya Pakistan National Health Card" at Governor's House on Friday.

He said that universal health care programme had been started from Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions.

Usman Buzdar said, "Now no one will have to go to London and America for medical treatment." He said that by coming March 'Naya Pakistan National Health Card' would be launched across the province.

CM said there was no example of universal health care programme even in some developed countries adding that welfare of people of the country was in Pakistan's constitution and among the priorities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He further said that incumbent government would complete different health initiatives along with 'Naya Pakistan National Health Card.

' Projects related to the construction of 23 hospitals in Punjab would be completed, he added.

Buzdar said that 158 hospitals and medical centres in the province had been upgraded adding that 91 projects of health would be completed under district development package.

He said that from 2013-18, Punjab health budget was Rs 169 billion and currently it was Rs 389 billion.

Chief minister said that hefty amount would be spent on provision of free medicine and almost 35,000 jobs had been provided in the health sector. Promise of 100,000 jobs would also be fulfiled, he maintained.

Usman Buzdar congratulated Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal and the health team on the launch of 'Naya Pakistan National Health Card.'It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Usman Buzdar distributed health cards among people from different walks of life which includes a Primary school teacher Muhammad Abbass, journalist Muddassar Butt, government officer Sadaf Zafar and�doctor Ayesha Butt.