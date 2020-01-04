Punjab Health Department contradicts media reports

A spokesperson for the Health Department Punjab has said that there is no hurdle in the provision of free medicines to registered cancer patients in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :A spokesperson for the Health Department Punjab has said that there is no hurdle in the provision of free medicines to registered cancer patients in Punjab. The Health Department is providing free of cost medicines to more than five thousand registered cancer patients, he said.

The spokesman said these medicines are being provided in hospitals of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan. He strongly contradicted the news itemsabout the non-availability of medicines to cancer patients.