Punjab health minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid briefs president about health progress

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 09:54 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid called on President Dr Arif Alvi and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the Governor's House here on Thursday.

According to a handout, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza was also present.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid briefed the president about progress of health projects in Punjab.

She said that ease was being created for people of Punjab in the health sector as per vision of the prime minister's vision.

She also briefed the measures taken for rooting out dengue from the province.

