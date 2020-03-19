Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurates Telemedicine Dept at KEMU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated the Telemedicine Department at King Edward Medical University here on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor KEMU Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mayo Hospital Prof Asad Aslam Khan, Dr Tahir Khalil, Prof Bilqis Shabbir, Prof Dil Awez, Prof Asghar Naqi, Prof Rana Arshad, Prof Ejaz Hussain, Dr Fawad Karim, Tariq Irfan and Prof Haroon Hamid were also present.

Appreciating Prof Khalid Masood Gondal for making the unit functional within just 10 hours, Dr Yasmin said that the Telemedicine Department was one of a kind initiative that would provide expert advice to the public in medical emergencies like corona pandemic.

She said: "The Telemedicine Department will provide medical advice from morning 8am to 8pm, and 12 professors and assistant professors have been deputed to provide medical advice to people about COVID-19, surgery, paediatrics, orthopaedics, Pulmonologist, ENT and other diseases through skype and mobile."