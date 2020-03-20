Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid orders for setting up corona isolation ward at Police Lines Hospital

UrduPoint.com
Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid directed to establish a corona isolation ward for Police employees and their families at the Police Lines Qila Gujjar Khan hospital here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid directed to establish a corona isolation ward for Police employees and their families at the Police Lines Qila Gujjar Khan hospital here.

The minister gave these directions during her visit to 40-bedded hospital for Police Employees at the Police Lines Qila Gujjar Khan.

The minister reviewed facilities at the hospital while ASP headquarters Jamil Zafar gave a briefing to the minister on different wards and the units of the hospital.

The minister also gave orders for the appointment of a regular medical superintendent for the hospital.

The minister said that the officials from the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education were providing all out technical support to the hospital.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said the Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh Hospital was an extremelyuseful facility for the employees of the Police department and their families.

