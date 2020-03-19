Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visits isolation ward at SGRH

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited the Ganga Ram Isolation Ward and Medical Emergency here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited the Ganga Ram Isolation Ward and Medical Emergency here on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan and Medical Superintendant Dr Ihtesham briefed the minister about arrangements, protective equipment and isolation wards at the hospital.

The minister was apprised that the best possible isolation facilities were available for the suspected and confirmed corona patients at Ganga Ram.

"All protective equipments, including masks, goggles, kits and sanitizers, had beenprovided to the staff at Ganga Ram snd we have made necessary arrangementsat government hospitals," she said.