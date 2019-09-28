Punjab Healthcare Commission cancels registeration of Zong Baa Hospital

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ):The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Friday canceled the registration of a private health facility, Zong Baa Hospital, over provision of illegal healthcare services.

The PHC also imposed Rs 0.

45 million fine on the hospital for violating directions of the Commission.

Earlier, in the last May, the PHC had sealed the Hospital, located in Johar Town. However, its owner Cai Guason restarted illegal health services without fulfilling the PHC requirements.

Moreover, the Chinese doctors were not registered with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council as well.