Punjab Healthcare Commission closes 14 OTs for surgeries; serves notices to 12 hospitals for violating MSDS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission has banned surgeries in 14 operation theatres of nine hospitals for not implementing the Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS).

The PHC teams also served notices to 12 hospitals for not implementing seven major heads of the MSDS.

From amongst the 14 healthcare establishments (HCEs) inspected during the last two days, three OTs of Niazi Hospital, two each of Asaaf Hospital, Latif Hospital and Lahore Surgical & Gynae Hospital, and one each of National Hospital, Al-Shaad Surgical Services, Hammad Hospital, Turab Hospital Complex and Hina Hospital were closed down for operations.

Seven hospitals have been barred from conducting any type of surgeries in their OTs.

Moreover, notices were served to 12 hospitals for inappropriate hospital infectioncontrol, 10 for bad hospital waste management, and four hospitals for unsafeblood transfusions.