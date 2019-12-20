Punjab Healthcare Commission finds quacks working as GPs, 17 quack clinics sealed

Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed seventeen (17) quack clinics including ten those where quacks were found working as general physicians in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed seventeen (17) quack clinics including ten those where quacks were found working as general physicians in Multan

According to an official release, PHC conducted raids at 92 clinics/hospitals during last four days and seventeen of them were sealed due to quackery in practice there.

Thirteen other quacks, however, were found running some other businesses.

The quack clinics sealed included Bhatti clinic, Sajjad clinic, Mohsin herbal clinic, Family health care, Asif dental care, Nasir clinic, Liaquat clinic, Al Mansoor medical clinic, Irfan Dandaan Saaz, Qasim dental clinic, Afzal medical store, Kashif clinic, Nazar clinic, Firdous clinic, Ali Homoeo clinic, and Kashif medical store.

It may be noted that PHC has so far conducted 1649 raids and sealed 349 quack clinics in Multan while another 561 quacks changed their businesses.

In Punjab, PHC conducted 59000 raids and closed over 23000 quack businesses and over Rs 470 million fine was imposed on violations.