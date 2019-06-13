UrduPoint.com
Punjab Healthcare Commission Has Sealed 19,900 Quackery Outlets So Far

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 06:48 PM

Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 19,900 quackery outlets so far

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has so far sealed 19,900 fake treatment centres in Punjab, during the ongoing drive against quackery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has so far sealed 19,900 fake treatment centres in Punjab, during the ongoing drive against quackery.

As many as 46,000 treatment centres were inspected in the province and action was taken against 19,900 outlets.

Meanwhile, the PHC teams also sealed around 1,037 illegal laboratories for not implementing minimum service delivery standards, set by the PHC.

Moreover, qualified and trained staff was not employed as well. Out of the closed down labs, 200 were in Lahore, Faisalabad 77, Rawalpindi 57, while 50 each were in Sargodha and Okara.

