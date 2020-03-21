Punjab Healthcare Commission issues directions for shifting, treatment of Covid-19 patients

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has issued directions for the transfer and treatment of Covid-19 patients in both private and public-sector hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has issued directions for the transfer and treatment of Covid-19 patients in both private and public-sector hospitals.

The PHC has carried out special inspections of 32 major hospitals, 10 public and 22 private hospital for assessing preparation of handling and treating the Covid-19 patients.

These hospitals have been provided guidance to improve the facilities besides rectifying deficiencies immediately.

As per the transfer protocol of a Covid-19 patient from one hospital to another, the hospital concerned would first inform the nominated officers of the PHC about it.

The officers will get clearance from the focal persons of the other hospital for the availability of beds and necessary preparations. Upon the clearance, the patient would only be shifted by the Rescue 1122 ambulance.

Moreover, the hospitals have been instructed to treat these patients as per the guidelines of the Punjab government.

They have been advised to report contact details of the suspected and confirmed Covid-19 patients to the Provincial Disease Surveillance & Response Unit, Directorate General Health Services Punjab.