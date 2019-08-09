UrduPoint.com
Punjab Healthcare Commission, NCT Discuss Health Issues

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 09:51 PM

Punjab Healthcare Commission, NCT discuss health issues

Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) officials held a meeting with a delegation of the National Council for Tibb (NCT), here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) officials held a meeting with a delegation of the National Council for Tibb (NCT), here on Friday.

The NCT delegation, comprising Members Council Hakeem Muhammad Ahmed Saleemi, Muhammad Sajjad Zakhmi and Sikander Hayyat Zahid met Chief Executive Officer Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya, Director Licensing Dr.

Muhammad Anwar Janjua and others.

They discussed various aspects of healthcare service delivery and decided to continue cooperation and coordination for providing the best and safe health facilities to the people.

