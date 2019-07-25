Punjab Healthcare Commission, Pakistan Medical Association to be engaged in mutual consultations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Healthcare Commission and Pakistan Medical Association will be engaged in continuous mutual consultations.

This was decided at a meeting held in which President-elect PMA Punjab Dr Tanveer Anwar, General Secretary Dr Kamran Saeed,ex-president Dr Izhar Ahmed Ch, and President Pakistan academy of Family Physicians Dr Tariq Mian participated.

The PHC team, led by Chief Executive Officer Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya, comprised Director Licensing and Accreditation Dr Muhammad Anwar Janjua, Director Complaints Prof Riaz A.

Tasneem, and Programme Advisor Dr Riaz Ahmed Chaudhry.

Both sides discussed various strategies for providing the best and safe treatment facilities to the patients.

Regarding the anti-quackery drive, it was resolved that the PHC enforcement teams would continue meeting the PMA office-bearers of districts, and action against quacks would be kept robust.

Moreover, both the sides would meet again in the coming week to discuss amendments regarding complaints, which had been proposed by the PMA.