Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) Declares LGH A 'model Institution'

Sat 22nd February 2020 | 10:45 AM

Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) declares LGH a 'model institution'

Chairpoerson Board of Commissioners of Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) Prof Atyia Mubarak has said that the Lahore General Hospital has implemented Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) due to which the Commission has issued a certificate declaring the hospital as 'model institution'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Chairpoerson board of Commissioners of Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) Prof Atyia Mubarak has said that the Lahore General Hospital has implemented Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) due to which the Commission has issued a certificate declaring the hospital as 'model institution'.

Prof Dr Atiya in a press release issued here, said that this certification was reflection of performance of this institution. She said that "Policies are not only praiseworthy but they will be remembered in the history of medical.

" She said that the Healthcare Commission was focusing on best healthcare facilities and use of sterilized medical equipment in the public and private hospitals, adding that the monitoring teams had been formed in this regard.

Prof Atiya said that young doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff always had an important role in patients' recovery.

She urged the people associated with the medical profession to provide maximum medical care to thepatients through laid down protocols so that they could protect themselves from diseases.

