Punjab Healthcare Commission Seals 10 Quack Outlets

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 09:08 PM

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) sealed 10 quack outlets during the last two days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) sealed 10 quack outlets during the last two days.

A PHC spokesperson on Wednesday said a PHC enforcement team conducted raids at 46 treatment centres and sealed 10 ones.

The sealed outlets were Lifeline Diagnostic Laboratory, Dr Nadeem Clinic, Amjad Haddi Jorr Centre, Kamran Medical Store, Sajjad Hussain Hadi Jorr, Khokhar Dawakhana, Abdul Razzaq Hadi Jorr and Hijama, Waseem Dental Clinic, Ittifaq Alkaram Laboratory and Altaf Clinic.

Meanwhile, another PHC team visited 23 treatment centres, and closed down Tariq Clinic, Imran Clinic, Shahid Medical Store and Imran Medical Store.

The PHC spokesperson said that teams had so far visited 2,431 treatment centres, sealed 691 quack businesses in district Faisalabad, whereas 206 have been closed down in Toba Tek Singh after conducting raids on 912 treatment centers.

