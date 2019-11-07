UrduPoint.com
Punjab Healthcare Commission Seals Hospital, 6 Quackery Centres

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 07:57 PM

Punjab Healthcare Commission seals hospital, 6 quackery centres

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) sealed a hospital and six centres of quacks during the last two days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) sealed a hospital and six centres of quacks during the last two days.

The PHC had closed down the Zhong Baa Hospital after cancellation of its registration over violation of the rules.

However, the Chinese medics restarted the illegal practice, and it was sealed again.

The Family Welfare Clinic and Majeed Homoeopathic Health Clinic were closed down as the practitioners had been indulging in quackery.

Moreover, Mian Dental Clinic, Amin Clinic, Farzand Clinic and Younus Dental Clinic were also sealed.

