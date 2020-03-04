Punjab Healthcare Commission suspends surgeries at five private hospitals

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Friday suspended surgeries in 10 operation theatres of five private hospitals for not implementing the requisite standards

The PHC also issued notices to the healthcare establishments for not implementing the minimum service delivery standards, and following rules and regulations of the hospital waste management.

The PHC inspection teams carried out visits to 10 private hospitals of Lahore. Out of the inspected hospitals, four operation theatres (OTs) of Raza Hospital, two each of Ali Hospital and Rabbani Hospital, whereas one each operation theatre of Khursheed Hospital and Areeb Hospital were barred from conducting surgical procedures.

Moreover, all types of surgeries were also suspended in three hospitals.

The PHC has directed the administrations of these hospitals to ensure implementation of the standardised measures.

They have also been directed to submit compliance reports in this regard.