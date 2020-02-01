UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Healthcare Commission TAC Elects Convener, Nominates Members

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 11:20 PM

Punjab Healthcare Commission TAC elects convener, nominates members

Members of the recently-constituted Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the Punjab Healthcare Commission held their inaugural meeting here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Members of the recently-constituted Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the Punjab Healthcare Commission held their inaugural meeting here on Saturday.

The meeting was also attended by the PHC board of Commissioners and Commission's senior management.

The TAC members, which include health professionals, medical educationists and experts from all streams of healthcare provision, have been nominated from the PMC, CPSP, KEMU, UHS, PMA, National Council for Homoeopathy, National Council for Tibb, Pakistan Pharmacy Council, Punjab Medical Faculty, Pakistan Nursing Council, young doctors, representatives of the Punjab government and District Health Authorities.

Chairperson of BoC Prof Dr Attiya Mubarak Khalid chaired the first session, while Director Clinical Governance and Clinical Governance Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya conducted the proceedings and gave a detailed overview of the Commission and highlighted ambit of its working.

CEO of PHC Dr Shoaib Khan welcomed the TAC members and expressed that their recommendations regarding enforcing PHC's regulatory framework would be appreciated. He also highlighted the importance of the TAC in strengthening PHC further.

The TAC members unanimously elected PMA President Prof Muhammad Ashraf Nizami as the TAC convener, who vowed to ensure rule of law for the patient safety and medical practitioners.

The TAC also nominated members for different sub-committees to facilitate and conduct its business.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Young All From

Recent Stories

Nigeria Establishes Committee to Address US Entry ..

54 seconds ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives ISESCO Director-General

8 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives ISESCO Director-General

8 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan Suspends Flights, Closes Border With Ch ..

2 minutes ago

Signing drive to mark solidarity with Kashmir kick ..

2 minutes ago

'E-Transfers' system' on cards: Dr Yasmin

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.