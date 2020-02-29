UrduPoint.com
Punjab Healthcare Commission To Train Health Officials To Intensify Anti-quackery Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 07:20 PM

Punjab Healthcare Commission to train health officials to intensify anti-quackery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :To make the anti-quackery campaign more robust, the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) will train officials of the district health authorities at divisional headquarters to plug gaps in reporting of quackery and avoiding submission of incomplete challans.

This was decided at a meeting held here on Saturday with PHC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Shoaib Khan and Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman in the chair.

The PHC CEO gave a presentation on the Commission's anti-quackery campaign and highlighted the issues being faced by the Commission in this regard. Both entities will hold monthly meetings to supervise implementation of the decisions and resolution of the issues.

It was also decided that the PHC would issue training certificates to Deputy District Health Officers (DDHOs), and only they would be authorised to inspect the treatment centres and seal outlets where quacks would be found working.

Muhammad Usman promised that after training if any DDHO would share incomplete challans or collect improper evidence while sealing quackery outlets, his department would initiate disciplinary proceedings under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act 2006.

Moreover, the PHC would outline standard operating procedures (SOPs) for an effective surveillance of quackery outlets, and the DDHOs would be responsible for the process. For making the anti-quackery drive more effective, the Info-Tech sections of both the entities would coordinate to integrate their respective apps. For recovery of fines from the defaulting quacks, the deputy commissioners would be asked to take action, and ensure recovery.

It was proposed that the PHC might highlight those doctors providing shelter to quacks on the social media and the PHC website. Also, to curb corruption, team composition of the Health Department should comprise peer-level two members on the pattern of the PHC enforcement teams.

