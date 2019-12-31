Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan on Tuesday had a brief meeting with Director General Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) Dr Murtaza Haider in his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan on Tuesday had a brief meeting with Director General Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) Dr Murtaza Haider in his office.

The secretary health reviewed the annual performance, implementation of new laws and further improvements in PHOTA.

On this occasion, he directed that implementation on new laws of PHOTA should be ensured at any cost.

He said strict legislation against selling and purchasing of human organs had been made, adding performance of the organization would be improved as per the directions of Minister Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid.

The matters regarding new initiatives and administration issues were also reviewed in the meeting, besides Ongoing development projects in PHOTA.

DG PHOTA Dr Murtaza Haider briefed the secretary health regarding annual performance of PHOTA.