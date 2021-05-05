UrduPoint.com
Punjab Inoculated Highest Number Of Vaccine, Situation Under Controlled : Dr Yasmin Rashid

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 04:08 PM

Punjab inoculated highest number of vaccine, situation under controlled : Dr Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Wednesday confirmed that the coronavirus situation was now far batter then previous weeks, as compared to other provinces, the Punjab government inoculated the highest number of vaccine , with 92,000 jabs given on single day

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Wednesday confirmed that the coronavirus situation was now far batter then previous weeks, as compared to other provinces, the Punjab government inoculated the highest number of vaccine , with 92,000 jabs given on single day.

Strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) had reduced the current Covid-19 cases, she said while speaking to ptv news channel.

She further said the trend of vaccination was gradually increasing in Punjab and people aged between 50 were more concerned with vaccination process, adding, the Punjab government was working on increasing the bed capacity, oxygen beds, high dependency units, ventilators for coronavirus patients and there would not be any shortage of space in the hospitals.

She said Pakistan was rapidly increasing its capacity to strengthen the health sector to cope with coronavirus pandemic by setting up new labs and in only Punjab 22 testing labs were working which would be further increased in coming days.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that coronavirus infection rate could only be overcome by strictly implementation of coronavirus SOPs and speed up process of vaccination.

Replying a query about the wrong perception about Covid-19 vaccine is not safe, she rejected the baseless propaganda and said that authorities had put the vaccine through rigorous testing before allowing its use across the country.

She said the vaccine was safe and had no any side effects, adding,people should continue SOPs for their own as well as their family's protection.

"Support the government in these unusual circumstances so your lives can be protected," she added.

While responding to another question, she said in coming days further consignment of Covid vaccine would reached in Pakistan and hopefully there would not be shortage of the vaccine.

