Punjab Inoculates 3,512,454 With Anti Covid-19 Vaccine So Far

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 01:56 PM

Punjab inoculates 3,512,454 with anti Covid-19 vaccine so far

The coronavirus vaccine campaign has been successfully ongoing at 356 vaccination centres across the province where more than 4,143,196 citizens have been vaccinated so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The coronavirus vaccine campaign has been successfully ongoing at 356 vaccination centres across the province where more than 4,143,196 citizens have been vaccinated so far.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Tuesday, as many as 167,230 citizens got vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

Punjab Health Department has administered first dose of vaccine to 375,676 healthcare workers, while 235,132 healthcare workers have been administered 2nd dose of the vaccine also.

So far, 2,745,491 citizens above the age of 30 years got first dose of vaccine, while 766,963 citizens got vaccinated with 2nd dose too.

Altogether, 3,512,454 citizens and 610,808 healthcare workers have been administered the vaccine so far,according to figures shared by health authorities.

Currently, vaccination of those above 30 years age was ongoing, while registration for the vaccination of age group 19-30 years was also started.

The citizens can register by sending their CNIC to 1166 through sms and contact the vaccination centres on receiving confirmation message with code. Citizens can contact 1033 for more information.

